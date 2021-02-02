KVNF Regional Newscast: February 2, 2021

- Colorado Health Institute reports more than half of Colorado prisoners have contracted COVID-19
- Asymptomatic COVID testing suspended in Ouray County
- Northside Elementary transitions to online learning, Olathe Middle High School closed by asbestos
- Changing the Narrative director Janine Vanderburg explains anti-ageism campaign featuring greeting cards designed by locals like Cara Helmick of Orchard City & Lu Anne Tyrell of Montrose
- KUNC's Luke Runyon explains current drought conditions in the Colorado River Basin