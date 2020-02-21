Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast February 21, 2020

  • New study indicates climate change danger to Colorado River Basin
  • Elk herd feeding in North Fork Valley, frequently crosses highway at dawn and dusk
  • Lawmakers take up contentitous paid family leave act again, hope for passage

