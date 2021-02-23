Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 23, 2021

By & 27 minutes ago
  • Delta County Memorial Hospital & 13 clinics rebranding as Delta Health
  • Animas River records record low flow, again
  • Elijah McClain: Investigation criticizes Aurora police & 'failed' internal investigation
  • Lauren Boebert amends FEC filing on mileage reimbursements
  • Critics: FCC awarded SpaceX nearly $900m for untested rural broadband project
  • Luke Runyon: Rivers in the southwest impacted by climate change
  • Kate Redmond interviews Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship president David Jenkins

Credit Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship

Tags: 
Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship
David Jenkins
Oil & Gas
fossil fuels
Kate Redmond
Luke Runyon
Colorado River
Climate Change
FCC
SpaceX
Rural broadband
Lauren Boebert
Campaign Finance
FEC
Third Congressional District
Elijah McClain
Aurora Police
Police Abuse
Animas River
Drought
Delta County
Grand Mesa
Delta County Memorial Hospital
Delta Health

