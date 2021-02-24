Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 24, 2021

By 17 minutes ago
  • Montrose Airport redirected flights to Grand Junction Saturday due to weather system malfunction
  • Residents want fewer hours of closures for Little Blue Creek Canyon Project on Highway 50
  • Pine Gulch Fire rehabilitation efforts underway for sagebrush, pinyon, juniper near Fruita
  • Roice-Hurst Humane Society helps expand Delta animal shelter with grand opening Sunday
  • CDPHE says COVID-19 vaccine supplies may increase in coming weeks
  • Renewed conversations about taxes amid revenue shortfalls in state budgets bring up menstrual equity

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Tags: 
Tampons
Period Equity
Menstrual Equity
Mountain West News Bureau
cdphe
COVID-19
vaccines
Roice-Hurst Humane Society
Delta
Animal Shelter
Fruita
Pine Gulch Fire
Little Blue Creek Canyon Project
Gunnison
Montrose
Highway 50
Montrose Airport
Grand Junction Airport
National Weather Service
Tampon Tax

