KVNF Regional Newscast February 25, 2020

  • Bills at statehouse would ban plastic bags and styrofoam from stores, restaurants
  • Craig community discussing what to do with water after coal plant gets shuttered
  • Oil and gas land parcels pulled from development outside Moab, Utah

