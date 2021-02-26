Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 26, 2021

  • Delta County School Board votes to consolidate North Fork high schools to Hotchkiss
  • Pre-register for COVID vaccines in Delta County
  • Colorado Rockies will welcome fans to Coors Field in April
  • Abandoned oil & gas wells pollute air and groundwater, with profits privatized, damages socialized
  • Conservation advocate Nada Culver appointed to BLM post
  • Capitol statue will honor Sand Creek Massacre victims
  • Gunnison County home to severe bark beetle infestations
  • Montrose artist Lewis Williams embarks on 4000-mile bike trip

Gunnison National Forest
Credit Colorado State Forest Service

