Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast February 27, 2020

By 4 minutes ago
  • Death penalty repeal passes in House, Governor's signature expected
  • Montrose County issues press release about coronavirus
  • Immigrant groups working hard to get accurate count in Census
  • Narrow gauge railroad switches to oil burning locomative

Tags: 
Death penalty in Colorado
coronavirus
Montrose County
2020 Census
Narrow gauge railroad