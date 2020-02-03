Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast February 3, 2020 By Eric Goold • 1 minute ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast ShareTweetEmail New bill would regulate pet sales, breeding rules in state Gunnison Energy finalizes plan for North Fork Valley gas wells Public Health Option pitched by Governor, resisted by hospitals Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional Newscast February 3, 2020 Tags: Pet sales billGunnison EnergyNorth Fork Valleypublic healthRural health insuranceShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.