KVNF Regional Newscast February 6, 2020

  • Bill that would allow cities and towns to ban plastics dies in committee
  • Colorado Department of Transportation warns motorists to prepare for snow
  • Capitol Coverage feature about why Colorado changed from a caucus to a primary

