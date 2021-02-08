KVNF Regional Newscast: February 8, 2021

- Delta County School District seeks public input on proposal to combine students into fewer campuses
- Utah Montessori school backtracks on allowing parents to opt students out of Black History curriculum
- KVNF's Kate Redmond talks to Pete Kolbenschlag about new interactive map launched by Colorado Farm Food Alliance
- Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz explores the challenges faced by Colorado wildlife officials as they begin controversial process of bringing gray wolves back to the state, as mandated by voters