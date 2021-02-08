Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 8, 2021

By & 38 minutes ago
  • Delta County School District seeks public input on proposal to combine students into fewer campuses
  • Utah Montessori school backtracks on allowing parents to opt students out of Black History curriculum
  • KVNF's Kate Redmond talks to Pete Kolbenschlag about new interactive map launched by Colorado Farm Food Alliance
  • Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz explores the challenges faced by Colorado wildlife officials as they begin controversial process of bringing gray wolves back to the state, as mandated by voters

Credit Wyoming Fish & Game

 

