KVNF Regional Newscast: February 9, 2021

  • Telluride Foundation presents plan for affordable housing on old baseball field at tonight's Ouray Commissioner meeting
  • San Miguel County wastewater COVID testing has not found UK variant so far
  • CPW still points to trash as biggest reason for bear conflicts
  • Carbondale-based Mountain Flow EcoWax attracts investors on Shark Tank
  • Luke Runyon reports a new study shows when rainstorms diminish, mountain streams suffer
  • KVNF speaks to consultant Matt Farrar about the Paonia in Motion community planning process

