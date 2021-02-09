KVNF Regional Newscast: February 9, 2021

- Telluride Foundation presents plan for affordable housing on old baseball field at tonight's Ouray Commissioner meeting
- San Miguel County wastewater COVID testing has not found UK variant so far
- CPW still points to trash as biggest reason for bear conflicts
- Carbondale-based Mountain Flow EcoWax attracts investors on Shark Tank
- Luke Runyon reports a new study shows when rainstorms diminish, mountain streams suffer
- KVNF speaks to consultant Matt Farrar about the Paonia in Motion community planning process