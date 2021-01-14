KVNF Regional Newscast: January 14, 2021

- Colorado lawmakers returned to the state Capitol for a soft opening of the General Assembly
- Kori Stanton speaks to Learning Council director Alicia Michaelson and Delta County School District superintendent Karen Gibson about the donation of a 154-book diversity library
- KGNU's Dave Ashton reports fed up voters organized "Remove Trump Now" events around the country this week, including a car rally and parade at Denver's South High School that featured notable public officials calling for the removal of the president from office