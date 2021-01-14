Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast: January 14, 2021

  • Colorado lawmakers returned to the state Capitol for a soft opening of the General Assembly
  • Kori Stanton speaks to Learning Council director Alicia Michaelson and Delta County School District superintendent Karen Gibson about the donation of a 154-book diversity library
  • KGNU's Dave Ashton reports fed up voters organized "Remove Trump Now" events around the country this week, including a car rally and parade at Denver's South High School that featured notable public officials calling for the removal of the president from office

Calls for newly elected Congressmember Lauren Boebert to resign are increasing across Colorado’s Third District. Reasons range from her role in the attempted overthrow of election results, to tweets like “Today is 1776” the morning of the insurrection, and sharing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts while the Capitol was under siege. Retired marine combat veteran George Autobee from Pueblo co-chairs Rural Colorado United.

