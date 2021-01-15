KVNF Regional Newscast: January 15, 2021

- Rapid COVID testing now deployed to all Colorado school districts
- Joe Biden's new COVID relief proposal includes increased Child Tax Credits championed by Senator Michael Bennet
- Colorado marijuana sales reached over $2B in 2020 for the first time
- Lawmakers backtrack on relief earmarked for minority-owned businesses
- Kate Redmond speaks to teens about Kids Pasta Project
- KOTO's Julia Caulfield reports elected officials in 3rd District want investigation into Lauren Boebert's connection with violent mob that stormed the Capitol