Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 15, 2021

By 1 hour ago
  • Rapid COVID testing now deployed to all Colorado school districts
  • Joe Biden's new COVID relief proposal includes increased Child Tax Credits championed by Senator Michael Bennet
  • Colorado marijuana sales reached over $2B in 2020 for the first time
  • Lawmakers backtrack on relief earmarked for minority-owned businesses
  • Kate Redmond speaks to teens about Kids Pasta Project
  • KOTO's Julia Caulfield reports elected officials in 3rd District want investigation into Lauren Boebert's connection with violent mob that stormed the Capitol 

Credit Lucas Vader / Delta County Independent

Tags: 
Lauren Boebert
Congress
Insurrection
Alt-Right
Right Wing Extremists
Riots
Coup Attempt
Mobs
U.S. Capitol
KOTO
Julia Caulfield
White Supremacy
White Nationalists
Kate Redmond
Kids Pasta Project
Paonia
Colorado General Assembly
Marijuana
Cannabis
Marijuana taxes
Joe Biden
COVID-19
Child Tax Credits
COVID Testing
School Districts
Colorado School Districts

Related Content

Calls Increase for Lauren Boebert to Resign, Be Investigated

By Jan 14, 2021
Change.org

Calls for newly elected Congressmember Lauren Boebert to resign are increasing across Colorado’s Third District. Reasons range from her role in the attempted overthrow of election results, to tweets like “Today is 1776” the morning of the insurrection, and sharing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts while the Capitol was under siege. Retired marine George Autobee from Pueblo co-chairs Rural Colorado United.

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 14, 2021

By Jan 14, 2021
Dave Ashton / KGNU

  • Colorado lawmakers returned to the state Capitol for a soft opening of the General Assembly
  • Kori Stanton speaks to Learning Council director Alicia Michaelson and Delta County School District superintendent Caryn Gibson about the donation of a 154-book diversity library
  • KGNU's Dave Ashton reports fed up voters organized "Remove Trump Now" events around the country this week, including a car rally and parade at Denver's South High School that featured notable public officials calling for the removal of the president from office