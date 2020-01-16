Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: January 16, 2020 By Eric Goold • 2 minutes ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast ShareTweetEmail Montrose establishes Quick Response Team after Russell Stover closure announced Feature story about an animal in the Southwest that is facing climate change 2019 second warmest year on record, past decade hottest in Earth history Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast January 16, 2020 Tags: City of Montroseclimate change impacts southwestern animalsrecord temperatureShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.