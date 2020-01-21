Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 21, 2020

  • Three sexual health and education workshops to be held in Delta
  • Date for DMEA's exit from Tri State set, buyout fee not announced
  • Montrose County to discontinue family planning and immunization services

