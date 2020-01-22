Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 22, 2020

By 25 seconds ago
  • Proposed bill by Democrats seeks to lower cost of prescription drugs
  • Western Slope lawmaker named to powerful budget committee
  • Murder trial for so-called cult leader starts in Gunnison County
  • First player from Colorado Rockies named to baseball HOF

Tags: 
Prescription meds
Colorado budget
Norwood deaths
sports