KVNF Regional Newscast: January 26, 2020

  • Paonia's working group is closing in on a draft ordinance to regulate marijuana shops. KVNF's Kate Redmond speaks with Paonia Town Trustee Michelle Pattison to get an update.
  • A Bureau of Land Management field office on the Western Slope decided to open 95% of lands under its watch to oil and gas leasing. But the State of Colorado and Western Slope conservation groups are suing to try to stop the lease sales. For the Rocky Mountain Community Radio fossil fuel reporting collaboration, Chad Reich reports.

A natural gas pad and well in the Gunnison National Forest north of Paonia
Credit Chad Reich

  

