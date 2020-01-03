Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: January 3, 2020 By Eric Goold • 32 seconds ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast ShareTweetEmail Delta County Republicans usher in New Year, rally in Delta Representative Matt Soper visits Israel, prepares for new session Bird migration patterns through Colorado disrupted by climate change BLM makes long anticipated HQ move to Grand Junction Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast January 3, 2020 Tags: Delta CountyDelta County RepublicansRepresentative Matt SoperBird MigrationBLM Grand JunctionShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.