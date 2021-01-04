Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast: January 4, 2021

  • As Capitol Coverage journalist Scott Franz reports, new Colorado laws that took effect Friday include less power for the state government, fewer hurdles for workers who lose their jobs due to domestic violence, stronger protections from discrimation for renters, higher taxes on cigarettes and other nicotine products, and more paid time off for sick workers
  • RMCR Fossil Fuel Collaboration: KZMU's Justin Higginbottom reports that with changing commodity prices and speculation, oil and gas wells on public lands aren't always pumping

A view from Hatch Point in southeastern Utah
Credit Ray Bloxham / Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance

