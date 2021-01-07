Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 7, 2021

By 17 minutes ago
  • Grand Junction City Council working on marijuana ballot measures for April election
  • CDOT will spend some of $150M relief funds to improve Hwy 50 between Delta & Grand Junction
  • Teachers not expected to start receiving vaccines until March, state providing rapid testing kits
  • Governor says residents age 70+ will soon have easier time scheduling COVID vaccinations
  • KOTO's Matt Hoisch explores what it means for local governments and public services when oil and gas revenues become more uncertain

The Lone Cone Library in Norwood may cut programming due to revenue uncertainty from oil and gas company tax payments
Credit Lone Cone Library

  

