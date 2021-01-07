KVNF Regional Newscast: January 7, 2021

- Grand Junction City Council working on marijuana ballot measures for April election
- CDOT will spend some of $150M relief funds to improve Hwy 50 between Delta & Grand Junction
- Teachers not expected to start receiving vaccines until March, state providing rapid testing kits
- Governor says residents age 70+ will soon have easier time scheduling COVID vaccinations
- KOTO's Matt Hoisch explores what it means for local governments and public services when oil and gas revenues become more uncertain