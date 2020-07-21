Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 21, 2020

By 7 minutes ago
  • School district guidelines released by Colorado education officials
  • Mask mandate may not be enforced in some Western Slope counties
  • Gov. Polis announces rental assistance fund to help lower eviction rates
  • Wait times for COVID-19 test results are getting longer as rates increase
  • Republican governors are losing support over their handling of the pandemic
  • Domestic abuse hotlines are seeing an uptick in calls
  • Crews are removing weeks' worth of vandalism at the State Capitol
  • So far in July, three oil and natural gas pipelines have shut down

Tags: 
COVID-19
Domestic Abuse
Capitol Coverage
Mountain West News Bureau
Amy Hadden Marsh
KDNK
Gov. Jared Polis
schools
public health