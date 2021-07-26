KVNF Regional Newscast: July 26, 2021

- Mesa Valley School District will not require masks when school starts
- Air Pollution Control Division withdraws proposed traffic reduction program
- Two former Indian boarding schools will be investigated for unmarked graves
- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction BLM HQ, meets CORE Act supporters in Ridgway
- BLM removing West Douglas Herd of wild horses south of Rangely
- For those with compromised immune systems, getting back to pre-pandemic life is not simple, and low vaccination rates aren't helping