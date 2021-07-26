Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 26, 2021

By 7 hours ago
  • Mesa Valley School District will not require masks when school starts
  • Air Pollution Control Division withdraws proposed traffic reduction program
  • Two former Indian boarding schools will be investigated for unmarked graves
  • Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction BLM HQ, meets CORE Act supporters in Ridgway
  • BLM removing West Douglas Herd of wild horses south of Rangely
  • For those with compromised immune systems, getting back to pre-pandemic life is not simple, and low vaccination rates aren't helping

San Miguel County Commissioners Hilary Cooper, Sen. John Hickenlooper, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, and Sen. Michael Bennet discuss the CORE Act at Top of the Pines in Ridgway.
Credit Liz Teitz / Ouray County Plaindealer

  

