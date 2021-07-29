Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 29, 2021

  • Delta County Sheriff's Office seizes 1800 marijuana plants in Delta
  • Black Coloradans arrested at twice the rate of whites on pot charges in Colorado
  • Cedaredge making progress on retail ganja
  • Governor announces new Cannabis Business Office
  • Farmworkers' Bill of Rights goes further than federal law to protect guest workers
  • Paonia administrator Corinne Ferguson says 100 million-gallon water tank is coming back online
  • What does opioid epidemic settlement money mean for rural Colorado counties?

Marijuana seized from Delta in a joint operation this week.
Credit Delta County Sheriff's Office

  

opioids
Montezuma County
Attorney General Phil Weiser
KSJD
Lucas Brady Woods
RMCR
rocky mountain community radio
Opioid Settlement
Town of Paonia
Water Tank
Clean Water
Corinne Ferguson
Farmworkers Bill of Rights
Guest Workers
Migrant Workers
Gov. Jared Polis
Cannabis Business Office
Town of Cedaredge
Retail Marijuana
Tipsy Twigs
Kind Castle
Colorado Crisis Services
Delta County Sheriff's Office
Pot bust
Illegal Marijuana Grow
Delta

