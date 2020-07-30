KVNF Regional Newscast: July 30, 2020

- 4 Delta County Sheriff's office staff tested positive for COVID-19, recovered, and are now back to work
- The Colorado Division of Insurance anticipates 2021 individual health plans will again cost much less than otherwise thanks to the reinsurance program
- A new report says coal mine reclamation could create thousands of two-to-three yearlong jobs
- Two ballot initiatives opposing new regulations on oil and gas have been pulled in Colorado
- Communities of color are vulnerable to being undercounted in the U.S. Census
- Jodi Peterson reports on how Western Slope ranchers and hunters view gray wolf reintroduction