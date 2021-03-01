KVNF Regional Newscast: March 1, 2021

- Delta County Commissioners meet with Delta City Council today 5:30-7:30pm
- San Miguel County moves from orange to yellow on COVID dial today
- Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon reopening to visitors May 1
- Governor Polis says 1m more Coloradans will be eligible for COVID vaccine starting March 5
- Montrose School District responds to proposed bill seeking to end Native mascots
- Plastic has been around for a century and its environmental impacts are worsening, KDNK's Kathleen Shannon reports on one small solution