Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 1, 2021

By 1 hour ago
  • Delta County Commissioners meet with Delta City Council today 5:30-7:30pm
  • San Miguel County moves from orange to yellow on COVID dial today
  • Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon reopening to visitors May 1
  • Governor Polis says 1m more Coloradans will be eligible for COVID vaccine starting March 5
  • Montrose School District responds to proposed bill seeking to end Native mascots
  • Plastic has been around for a century and its environmental impacts are worsening, KDNK's Kathleen Shannon reports on one small solution

Credit Brahney and Mahowald Et Al

  

Tags: 
Microplastic
Plastic
Kathleen Shannon
KDNK
Peter Arlein
Mountain Flow Eco Wax
Montrose County School District
MCSD
Native Mascots
Gov. Jared Polis
COVID-19
vaccines
Hanging Lake
San Miguel County
Delta County Commissioners
Delta City Council

Related Content

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 26, 2021

By & Feb 26, 2021
Colorado State Forest Service

  • Delta County School Board votes to consolidate North Fork high schools to Hotchkiss
  • Pre-register for COVID vaccines in Delta County
  • Colorado Rockies will welcome fans to Coors Field in April
  • Abandoned oil & gas wells pollute air and groundwater, with profits privatized, damages socialized
  • Conservation advocate Nada Culver appointed to BLM post
  • Capitol statue will honor Sand Creek Massacre victims
  • Gunnison County home to severe bark beetle infestations
  • Montrose artist Lewis Williams embarks on 4000-mile bike trip