KVNF Regional Newscast: March 10, 2021

  • Colorado's COVID death toll surpasses 6,000, as 90% of teachers have received first dose of vaccine
  • High winds destroyed tipis at Ute Museum in Montrose
  • History Colorado grants $25k to Montrose for cultural site survey in Tortilla Flats
  • Colorado House passes bill requiring gun storage
  • Republican Marc Catlin responds to Governor's Meat Out Day, calls for Meat In
  • DCSD superintendent Caryn Gibson spoke to North Fork Rotary club about high school consolidation and outlined district properties she'd like to sell

Superintendent Caryn Gibson speaks with Rotary Club of the North Fork Valley via Zoom on March 4th
