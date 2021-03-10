KVNF Regional Newscast: March 10, 2021

- Colorado's COVID death toll surpasses 6,000, as 90% of teachers have received first dose of vaccine
- High winds destroyed tipis at Ute Museum in Montrose
- History Colorado grants $25k to Montrose for cultural site survey in Tortilla Flats
- Colorado House passes bill requiring gun storage
- Republican Marc Catlin responds to Governor's Meat Out Day, calls for Meat In
- DCSD superintendent Caryn Gibson spoke to North Fork Rotary club about high school consolidation and outlined district properties she'd like to sell