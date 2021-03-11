KVNF Regional Newscast: March 11, 2021

- Army took possession of military-grade explosives found in Montrose County yesterday
- Ouray County will pay $7500 to Plaindealer newspaper in settlement for attorney fees
- Colorado Newsline reports Lauren Boebert's story told repeatedly on the campaign trail (and KVNF) about counseling jailed women doesn't match Sheriff's office logs obtained via open records request
- As Republican Senators place a hold on Deb Haaland's nomination, tribal communities in the Mountain West that depend on fossil fuels are looking to her to help them diversify