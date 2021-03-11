Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 11, 2021

  • Army took possession of military-grade explosives found in Montrose County yesterday
  • Ouray County will pay $7500 to Plaindealer newspaper in settlement for attorney fees
  • Colorado Newsline reports Lauren Boebert's story told repeatedly on the campaign trail (and KVNF) about counseling jailed women doesn't match Sheriff's office logs obtained via open records request
  • As Republican Senators place a hold on Deb Haaland's nomination, tribal communities in the Mountain West that depend on fossil fuels are looking to her to help them diversify

Deb Haaland sits for confirmation hearings before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources
Credit Courtesy of Rep. Deb Haaland

  

Related Content

Local Motion: Plaindealer Sued By Ouray County

By Mar 2, 2021

This week on Local Motion, news director Gavin Dahl speaks with Erin McIntyre, co-publisher of the Ouray County Plaindealer newspaper, and Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition executive director Jeff Roberts. Together they explore the significance of the "reverse" CORA filed in district court by Ouray County administrator Connie Hunt and county attorney Carol Viner after they declined an open records request by the newspaper for personnel files about public health staffers responding to the coronavirus pandemic. KVNF News requested an interview or statement from the county officials with more than 24 hours notice, but received no response before airtime. 

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 10, 2021

By & 23 hours ago
Gavin Dahl

  • Colorado's COVID death toll surpasses 6,000, as 90% of teachers have received first dose of vaccine
  • High winds destroyed tipis at Ute Museum in Montrose
  • History Colorado grants $25k to Montrose for cultural site survey in Tortilla Flats
  • Colorado House passes bill requiring gun storage
  • Republican Marc Catlin responds to Governor's Meat Out Day, calls for Meat In
  • DCSD superintendent Caryn Gibson spoke to North Fork Rotary club about high school consolidation and outlined district properties she'd like to sell

  