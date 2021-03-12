KVNF Regional Newscast: March 12, 2021

- Colorado Farm & Food Alliance applauds review of Interior Dept oil & gas leasing programs
- CPW studying why elk in Avalanche Creek herd are rejecting their young
- Colorado Bureau of Investigation reports DUI arrests way down last year
- Lawmakers again seek to ban single use plastic bags, styrofoam containers
- Highway 50 construction project between Gunnison & Montrose continues to draw criticism
- Zoom Boom: Kate Redmond speaks to realtor Carrie Soto about pandemic impacts on housing market