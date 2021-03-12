Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021
  • Colorado Farm & Food Alliance applauds review of Interior Dept oil & gas leasing programs
  • CPW studying why elk in Avalanche Creek herd are rejecting their young
  • Colorado Bureau of Investigation reports DUI arrests way down last year
  • Lawmakers again seek to ban single use plastic bags, styrofoam containers
  • Highway 50 construction project between Gunnison & Montrose continues to draw criticism
  • Zoom Boom: Kate Redmond speaks to realtor Carrie Soto about pandemic impacts on housing market

  

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 11, 2021

By Mar 11, 2021
Courtesy of Rep. Deb Haaland

  • Army took possession of military-grade explosives found in Montrose County yesterday
  • Ouray County will pay $7500 to Plaindealer newspaper in settlement for attorney fees
  • Colorado Newsline reports Lauren Boebert's story told repeatedly on the campaign trail (and KVNF) about counseling jailed women doesn't match Sheriff's office logs obtained via open records request
  • As Republican Senators place a hold on Deb Haaland's nomination, tribal communities in the Mountain West that depend on fossil fuels are looking to her to help them diversify

  