Republican Lauren Boebert is running for Congress in Colorado's Third District against Diane Mitsch Bush. She is a business owner with a GED and no previous government experience. Should voters choose a novice with a gun on her hip over a veteran politician known for bipartisan compromise? KVNF reporter Gavin Dahl spoke with Boebert on Thursday, October 15th to learn more about her views at a time when no other area radio stations were able to secure an interview yet. Here is the entire unedited interview.