The RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine is a technology that has not been used with inoculations before. It is not, however, a new technology. KVNF's Kate Redmond speaks with Dr. Anuj Mehta, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Denver Health and chair of the Governor's medical advisory group on vaccine allocation, about the new vaccine. She also talks to molecular biologist and registered nurse Glen Courson about the structure and function of mRNA technology.