Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 5, 201

By & 3 minutes ago
  • Ela Family Farms facing devastating fruit tree losses
  • Montrose City Council approves $16M for new police station
  • Ridgway School District declines Telluride Foundation's request to donate field for affordable housing
  • 75% of Colorado school staff now vaccinated
  • USFS accepting comments on pine beetle management, email nicole hutt at usda dot gov
  • Restaurants will likely be able to keep delivering alcohol after the pandemic
  • Andrew Taylor, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, talks about removing high fences to help deer and elk

Credit Outdoors International

Tags: 
Elk
Deer
High Fencing
Colorado Parks & Wildlife
Kate Redmond
Andrew Taylor
wildlife
Deb Haaland
U.S. Department of Interior
U.S. Interior Department
Interior Secretary
Alcohol Delivery
COVID-19
USFS
U.S. Forest Service
Pine Beetle
teachers
Colorado Schools
vaccinations
ridgway school district
Telluride Foundation
affordable housing
Montrose City Council
Montrose Police Department
Ela Family Farms
fruit
Fruit Trees

Related Content

Local Motion: Affordable Housing for Nucla, Norwood, Ridgway

By Feb 24, 2021
Paul Major / Telluride Foundation

On this week's Local Motion, KVNF news director Gavin Dahl speaks with Telluride Foundation CEO Paul Major and Telluride Daily Planet contributor Amy M. Peters about plans to build 55 to 60 new homes in Nucla, Norwood, and Ridgway. The two-year affordable housing initiative is called Rural Homes: For Sale, For Locals.

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 4, 2021

By Mar 4, 2021
Grey Wolf Studio / Colorado Yurt Company

  • Montrose hopes to administer 1000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine Friday
  • Construction begins March 15th on Little Blue Creek Canyon project between Montrose & Gunnison
  • Tri-County Health Network opening new office in Montrose 
  • Colorado Yurt Company CEO John Gibson shares his vision for a new headquarters in the Colorado Outdoors complex along the Uncompahgre River, and KVNF outlines their asks of the city

  