KVNF Regional Newscast: March 5, 201

- Ela Family Farms facing devastating fruit tree losses
- Montrose City Council approves $16M for new police station
- Ridgway School District declines Telluride Foundation's request to donate field for affordable housing
- 75% of Colorado school staff now vaccinated
- USFS accepting comments on pine beetle management, email nicole hutt at usda dot gov
- Restaurants will likely be able to keep delivering alcohol after the pandemic
- Andrew Taylor, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, talks about removing high fences to help deer and elk