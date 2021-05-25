Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 25, 2021

51 minutes ago
  • Grand Junction hospitals began diverting patients Monday, with dozens of COVID variant cases
  • Recycling at North Fork Transfer Station in Hotchkiss ends Saturday, shifts to Double J in Austin on June 1st, with paper & cardboard drop-off at public works building in Cedaredge, at parking lot across from Delta Post Office, & at Farm Runners parking lot in Hotchkiss
  • Kate Redmond shares audio from kickoff of Arbol Farmers Market ahead of week 2 tonight
  • Maggie Mullen reports on new thinking about indoor air in COVID era

  

