KVNF Regional Newscast: May 25, 2021

- Grand Junction hospitals began diverting patients Monday, with dozens of COVID variant cases
- Recycling at North Fork Transfer Station in Hotchkiss ends Saturday, shifts to Double J in Austin on June 1st, with paper & cardboard drop-off at public works building in Cedaredge, at parking lot across from Delta Post Office, & at Farm Runners parking lot in Hotchkiss
- Kate Redmond shares audio from kickoff of Arbol Farmers Market ahead of week 2 tonight
- Maggie Mullen reports on new thinking about indoor air in COVID era