Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 3, 2019

By 2 minutes ago
  • Delta County Independent sold to Wick Communications
  • Today is the last day of Colorado Legislative session
  • Lawmakers going down to the wire trying to pass numerous bills
  • So-called Green New Deal being considered, discussed in state

Tags: 
Delta County Independent
Colorado Legislative Session
Green New Deal