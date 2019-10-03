Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 3, 2019

By 4 minutes ago
  • Mother of girls who died in Norwood in 2017 gets sentenced
  • Lawsuit targets Glen Canyon Dam in Northern Arizona
  • Rural health clinics seeing influx of uninsured patients
  • BLM announces parcels in next oil and gas lease sale

Tags: 
Norwood deaths
Colorado River Basin
rural healthcare
BLM oil and gas leasing