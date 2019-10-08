Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: October 8, 2019 By Eric Goold • 1 hour ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast ShareTweetEmail Decker Fire outside of Salida grows to over 6,300 acres Governor Jared Polis creates two new state departments Virtual reality exhibit teaches about homelessness, hunger Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast October 8, 2019 Tags: colorado wildfiresGovernor Jared PolisCapitol Coveragehunger in ColoradoShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.