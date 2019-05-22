Local Motion: The 2018 Farm Bill

The 2018 Farm Bill was officially passed on December 20th, 2018. The '18 Farm Bill is extremely vast and covers many topics including Industrial Hemp. The farm bill descheduled some cannabis products from the Controlled Substances Act for the first time. KVNF's Kori Stanton sought out to learn how this new farm bill will affect our local farmers in Western Colorado. Kori spoke with Nick Levendofsky and Harrison Topp from the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Hotchkiss farmer and entrepreneur Miles Filipeli and Hollis Glenn Division Director at the Colorado Department of Agriculture. Click HERE for an overview of the 2018 Farm Bill provided by the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union.