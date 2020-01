The 2020 Legislative Session is set to open January 8th, and on this edition of Local Motion, we'll hear just the beginning of many election stories. KVNF News goes to Delta to speak with Republican State Representative Matt Soper, and we spoke with Democrat State Senator Kerry Donovan on the eve of the lawmaking session. Also, local candidates for Delta County Commissioner spoke with KVNF News.

Local Motion January 7th and 11th