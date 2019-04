KVNF News interviews Brian Lazar from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center about the historic avalanche season this past winter. For 12 days in March, large and very destructive avalanches fell across the state. We'll hear two reports from KBUT about the massive avalanches around Lake City. This LocalĀ Motion also features two stories from the Rocky Mountain Community Radio exchange, about the sewer system in Denver and about a search for fossils in southeast Utah.