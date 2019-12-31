Local Motion: Dark Skies

The International Dark Sky Association was founded in 1988 with the intention to protect the night skies for present and future generations.

KVNF's Kori Stanton speaks with the Bob Grossman and Creighton Wood from Norwood, Val Szwarc from Ridgway and Aaron Watson from Dark Skies Paonia about their experiences applying for Dark Sky designation. KVNF also speaks with Virgina Harman, Chief Operating Officer of DMEA, Bryan Cashion, President of the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, Nancy McGuire, President of the Western Colorado Astronomy Club, Terry Hancock, Director of the Grand Mesa Observatory and Grand Junction resident Sonja Kendle.

"IDA is the recognized authroity on light pollution and is the leading organization of combating light pollution worldwide." - darksky.org.