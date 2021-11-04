Related Program: 
Local Motion

Local Motion: Good Soil Is Everything

By 3 hours ago

This week on Local Motion Bart Eller of Paonia Soil Company and Don Lareau of Zephyros Farm and Garden speak on a granular level on what is meant by good healthy soil for growing, and how to get it.

Bart Eller of Paonia Soil Co.

Bart Eller
Don Lareau
Zephyros Farm and Garden
Paonia Soil Co
Kate Redmond
Soil Health
soil building
organic
Organic Farming

