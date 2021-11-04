Local Motion: Good Soil Is Everything

Local filmmakers produced the documentary film, Of Apples and Anthracite, in conjunction with Elsewhere Studios. The movie was screened at the Paradise Theater as part of Elsewhere's Inspired: Art at Work Symposium in Paonia on August 24th. KVNF News spoke with director Clara Pena and co-producers and writers Matt Jenkins and John Steele before the screening. The documentary tackles the issues of gentrification and oil and gas development in the North Fork Valley and portrays Paonia as a community at a crossroads.