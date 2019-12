Perhaps you’re celebrating Christmas, or perhaps you observe Hannukah instead, or Kwanzaa, or have some other way to mark the season. We all observe holidays in our own ways and with our own customs, and on Local Motion this week we have Christmas memories to share from some of our local seniors, at Colorow Care Center in Olathe and Crossroads Senior Living in Delta. This edition also includes a segment on Christmas music and memories from "With Good Reason."