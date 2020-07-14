Related Program: 
Local Motion

Local Motion: Interview with Serah Mead, head of Moab's "fiercely independent" radio station

By Gavin Dahl 20 minutes ago

Credit Serah Mead

New KVNF reporter and news host Gavin Dahl speaks with KZMU Moab station manager Serah Mead about serving the public during a pandemic, new music discovery, and the uniqueness of freeform radio.

This program was originally aired on KDNK.

Tags: 
KZMU
Serah Mead
community radio

Related Content

Local Motion: 40 Years of KVNF!

By Oct 7, 2019
Darcie Rose

KVNF celebrates 40 years on October 5th, 2019! On this special edition of Local Motion, Kori Stanton interviews many of the "OG's" of KVNF. That's "Original Gangstas". Kori speaks with her father and KVNF’s Founder, Campbell Stanton, orginal Program and Music Director, Patrick Webb, former GM, Sally Kane, Liz Lilien, Candy Pennetta, Danny Perkins, Don Foster, Betsy Marston, a previous interview with Ed Marston,  Bob Pennetta, Dea Jacobson and the one and only Felix Belmont.  Thank you for helping KVNF celebrate 40 Years!!