Local Motion: Introducing the Tactile Traveler

By 58 minutes ago

This week we check out The Tactile Traveler, hosted by blind journalist Nick Isenberg and produced by Lucas Turner at KDNK. Today’s show explores PPE questions like how hearing impaired Americans who rely on lip reading can keep communicating effectively with so many people wearing masks, plus voting while blind, and making Amtrak more enjoyable for travelers with special needs. The show seeks to empower blind and low vision people to explore the world and help the sighted to see the world in a new way. Each year the Radio Television Digital News Association selects regional Edward R Murrow Award winners. In 2020, the Tactile Traveler won Best Podcast. Meanwhile, last year the Colorado Broadcasters Association named the Tactile Traveler the Best Public Affairs Program in the state in the “medium sized market” award category. 

 

Credit Nick Isenberg

    

