Local Motion: Plaindealer Sued By Ouray County

This week on Local Motion, news director Gavin Dahl speaks with Eric McIntyre, co-publisher of the Ouray County Plaindealer newspaper, and Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition executive director Jeff Roberts. Together they explore the significance of the "reverse" CORA filed in district court by Ouray County administrator Connie Hunt and county attorney Carol Viner after they declined an open records request by the newspaper for personnel files about public health staffers responding to the coronavirus pandemic. KVNF News requested an interview or statement from the county officials with more than 24 hours notice, but received no response before airtime.

A similar "reverse" CORA backfired on the Town of Paonia a few years ago, as explained by CFOIC. You can read the Plaindealer's news coverage about this story here and here, and Erin's editorial column 'Records request is about clearing up a blurry picture' here.