Local Motion: Resources for people with disabilities

This week’s edition focuses on services available on the Western Slope to help people who have some type of disability. We hear from state agencies and local organizations that offer everything from translation services for deaf people to assistance with finding a job, including the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, the Center for Independence, and Mosaic. The program starts with an interview with Cindy La Joy of Montrose. Together with her husband and family, she owns a pizza and ice cream restaurant called Buckaroos, which provides employment for people with intellectual or developmental delays.