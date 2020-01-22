Local Motion: Tri State moves to renewables

Tri State Generation and Transmission Association made several announcements over the new year that will facilitate the energy co-op's efforts to create renewable power sources. Some 600 jobs will be lost, two coal mines will be closed, and the Craig power station will be shuttered within the next decade as Tri State moves to be competitive in the new energy market. KVNF News spoke with Tri State and Grand Junction Daily Sentinel writer Dennis Webb to get the story. Also, on this Local Motion we'll go to the Western Slope towns of Hayden and Nucla, two communities trying to redefine life after coal.

Local Motion for January 21st and 25th