Related Program: 
Local Motion

Local Motion: Update on local power cooperatives

By 2 minutes ago

Delta Montrose Electric Association and SEI Engineering have designed small solar power systems for several local schools.
Credit Solar Energy International

KVNF News talks to local electric cooperatives about their efforts to bring power costs down and provide additional renewable energy. Delta-Montrose Electric Association is seeking to cut ties with the big wholesale energy supplier, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, so that it can pursue more affordable sources and develop more local solar and hydropower.  San Miguel Power Association is also looking at its options. Meanwhile, Tri-State says it's working to increase flexibility for its members.

Related Content

DMEA Candidates Discuss Future of Electricity in the Area

By May 16, 2013
Marty Durlin

An attentive audience at the DMEA building in Montrose Wednesday night got a glimpse into the inner workings of the 75-year-old co-op as six candidates squared off for three seats on the governing board. The Delta Montrose Electrical Association has about 33,000 customers in Delta and Montrose Counties who elect the nine paid board members who serve three-year terms.

 

FERC Gives DMEA Greenlight To Buy More Local Power

By Laura Palmisano Jun 19, 2015
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

A federal decision issued Thursday says the Delta-Montrose Electric Association is obligated to purchase power from qualifying facilities.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decision means DMEA can buy more locally produced power.

Previously, the electric cooperative could only buy five-percent of its energy from providers other than Tri-State, a wholesale power supplier in four states.