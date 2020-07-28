Local Motion: Western Slope housing crisis (encore)

More than three-quarters of Western Slope residents say that affordable housing is a serious problem in their community, ranking it above crime and infrastructure as a concern. In this edition of Local Motion, which originally aired July 15, 2019 and was updated in July 2020, we delve into the housing crisis, and talk about how it affects communities and families across the KVNF listening area. KVNF's Jodi Peterson interviews representatives of two local organizations -- Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans and Housing Resources of Western Colorado -- that help people with various aspects of affordable housing, mostly in Mesa County and Montrose County. She also talks to Paonia business owner Lisa True about her experience with trying to find a place to live, and gets perspective from Jay Canode, a Paonia real estate agent who also owns a short-term rental.