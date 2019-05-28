Lonnie Bunch III Set To Become Smithsonian Institution's First Black Secretary

A new pilot is set to take the helm at the Smithsonian Institution.

The organization, a public-private partnership that has established and maintains many of the best-known museums in the U.S., unveiled its next secretary at a news conference Tuesday: Lonnie G. Bunch III will take over the day-to-day administration of the Smithsonian's 19 museums, 21 libraries and the National Zoo, among other operations.

"This is an emotional moment, because the Smithsonian means so much to me, personally and professionally," Bunch told reporters Tuesday.

Bunch, the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. is accepting the baton from David Skorton — who spent about four years as the Smithsonian's secretary — and making history in the process: Bunch's election by the organization's 17-member Board of Regents makes him the first African American secretary in its 173-year history.

Within the Smithsonian Institution's leadership structure, the secretary is akin to a private company's CEO — the executive responsible for the umbrella organization's general vision and daily direction. Under Skorton, a cardiologist and former president of both the University of Iowa and Cornell University, the Smithsonian weathered the federal shutdown earlier this year opened the long-awaited National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2016.

Later this summer Skorton plans to move on to the Association of American Medical Colleges, where he will become president and CEO.

"The Regents, and the Smithsonian, are fortunate to have had Secretary Skorton's leadership, vision and commitment during a crucial period when the Smithsonian is expanding its reach and focusing its research and educational efforts," John Roberts, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and Smithsonian chancellor, said in a statement after Skorton announced his departure late last year. "He has laid a solid foundation for the Institution's future."

Bunch will assume the role of secretary in mid-June.

