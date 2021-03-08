Mayor Mary Bachran Talks Tree Removal

The magnetic north pole is moving. It has, in fact crossed the prime meridian. The British Geological Survey and the U.S. National Geophysical Data Center, which update the World's Magnetic Model, have had to accelerate their process in order to keep up because magnetic north has accelerated to moving 37 miles a year. On this week’s Local Motion KVNF’s Kate Redmond speaks with Greg Baker, assistant professor of geology at Colorado Mesa University and also Dr. Dave Noe, a professional geologist and lecturer living in Paonia.