Mayor Mary Bachran Talks Tree Removal

By 1 hour ago

On Wednesday, March 3rd, children and parents gathered to attempt to prevent the Town of Paonia from eliminating a seventy-foot elm tree. This re-energized the debate on tree removal in town. KVNF's Kate Redmond speaks with Mayor Mary Bachran about the issue. 

Elm tree in Paonia
Credit Kate Redmond

  

